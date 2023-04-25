Advertisement

Tuesday 25 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of a Stryker logo
# Carrigtwohill
Emergency services respond to fire at Stryker building in Co Cork
It comes a week after a separate fire in a different Stryker building in Carrigtwohill.
7.3k
4
Updated 1 hour ago

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES HAVE responded to a fire at a Stryker building in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

An emergency call was received for a fire in a plant unit on the roof at Stryker Howmedica, at the IDA Industrial Estate in Carrigtwohill at 9.25am this morning.

Cork County Council’s Midleton and Cobh Fire Brigades responded and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The building was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

In a statement to The Journal, a Stryker spokesperson said: “This morning there was an evacuation at our Tullagreen facility in response to the activation of a fire alarm.

“All employees were safety evacuated as per our safety procedures, and local emergency services were notified and attended the facility.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the local authorities are conducting further investigations and we have sent employees home for the remainder of their shift.

“We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities.”

Cork County Council noted that this incident “is at a different Stryker Plant to the incident last week which was at Stryker Anngrove”.

In last week’s incident, a 41-year-old man was seriously injured in a separate fire in Styker’s Anngrove building in Carrigtwohill.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital and a family member said he received “massive burns”.

A second man was also injured and hospitalised in this incident.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
