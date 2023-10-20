Illegal fireworks worth €20,000 and a small amount of cocaine seized at a residence in Sligo

A LARGE QUANTITY of illegal fireworks were seized in a search in Co Sligo on Wednesday.

Gardaí, during a search of a residence in Sligo town, located and seized the fireworks, worth approximately €20,000.

A small quantity of cocaine was also seized during the search, which was undertaken as part of Operation Tombola – a garda initiative to keep people safe from the dangers of fireworks.

Investigations are ongoing in relations to the seizure in Sligo Garda Station.

Misusing fireworks is dangerous and causes distress to people and pets.



The operation, launched at the beginning of this month, sees members of An Garda Síochána work with communities to increase understanding on the harm fireworks.

It also intends to highlighting the legislation which prevents the possession of unlicensed fireworks. The sale, possession or use of fireworks in Ireland is illegal.

It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State, as the sale of fireworks in Northern Ireland is legal.

“Gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.