Investigation launched after 'significant' fish kill in Crover River

INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND is investigating a significant fish kill incident on the Crover River in county Cavan, which is a tributary of Lough Sheelin.

Officers from the Shannon River Basin District became aware of the incident, covering a 1.5 kilometre stretch of water, late on Friday evening, 12 August.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, estimates that over 1,000 juvenile trout could have been killed in the incident.

Other aquatic species were also found dead, such as crayfish, lamprey, stone loach and invertebrates.

While investigations into this fish kill incident are ongoing, a spokesperson said Inland Fisheries Ireland is “not in a position to confirm the cause of the fish kill”.

The agency last week warned that there was a high risk of fish kills as water temperatures rose due to the recent heatwave.

To report fish kills or water pollution, members of the public are encouraged to call the IFI’s new confidential 24-7 hotline number on 0818 34 74 24.