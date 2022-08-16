Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
Advertisement

Investigation launched after 'significant' fish kill in Crover River

Inland Fisheries Ireland estimates that over 1,000 juvenile trout could have been killed in the incident.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 9:24 AM
1 hour ago 4,698 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5841629
File photo of trout
Image: Shutterstock/svfotoroom
File photo of trout
File photo of trout
Image: Shutterstock/svfotoroom

INLAND FISHERIES IRELAND is investigating a significant fish kill incident on the Crover River in county Cavan, which is a tributary of Lough Sheelin.

Officers from the Shannon River Basin District became aware of the incident, covering a 1.5 kilometre stretch of water, late on Friday evening, 12 August.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, estimates that over 1,000 juvenile trout could have been killed in the incident.

Other aquatic species were also found dead, such as crayfish, lamprey, stone loach and invertebrates.

While investigations into this fish kill incident are ongoing, a spokesperson said Inland Fisheries Ireland is “not in a position to confirm the cause of the fish kill”.

The agency last week warned that there was a high risk of fish kills as water temperatures rose due to the recent heatwave.

To report fish kills or water pollution, members of the public are encouraged to call the IFI’s new confidential 24-7 hotline number on 0818 34 74 24.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie