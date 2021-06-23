Fishing fleet sails on Dublin today to hand list of demands to Government

IRISH FISHING BOATS are to form a flotilla protest at the entrance of Dublin Port today to raise awareness of the challenges their industry faces, and poor working conditions.

From early morning, the vessels are scheduled to travel up the River Liffey in convoy through the East Link Toll Bridge and will berth at John Rodgerson’s Quay.

At noon, fishermen and their supporters will protest at Guild St Park at Spencer Dock.

Fishermen and industry representatives are expected to speak about their list of demands that are to be submitted to Taoiseach Micheál Martin. That letter will be delivered to the Taoiseach at around 1.30 at the National Convention Centre.

Fishermen have been raising their concerns about their industry since a Brexit trade deal was signed before Christmas that was seen to seriously disadvantage the Irish fishing sector; and a recent EU ruling that means fish need to be weighed on piers.

The European Commission found that Irish authorities didn’t have a proper plan in place for weighing catches at factories, and that the weighing system was being manipulated by some, which means that fish now must be weighed quay-side – something that fishermen and women strongly object to.

One fisherman told The Journal last month that it means fishermen are “scraping the ice” off fish before they are weighed on the pier, sometimes on a hot day and with seagulls defecating on the pier, which they say could lower the quality of the catch.

The Brexit trade deal has raised a two-fold problem for Irish fishermen:

Fishermen have fewer waters to fish in. 64% of Ireland’s largest fishery, mackerel, and 43% of our second biggest fishery, prawns, is caught in UK waters

With the UK off limits, they are concerned that EU vessels, such as Spanish, French and Dutch fleets, will start to appear in Irish waters to compete.

Fishing boats trawling for sprats at dusk this weekend on the River Suir, between Waterford and Wexford. Source: RollingNews.ie

There are also other challenges their industry faces: the viability of the small-boat-based Irish fishing industry is seen as under threat by bigger vessels from other countries and corporations; and the new rules and standards needed for environmental sustainability.

A Government taskforce was set up in January to deal with the future of the Irish fishing sector, which was pushed for in the aftermath of the Brexit trade deal by Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan. It is aiming to look at the sustainability of the fishing industry – but there are already concerns among fishermen that it may not go far enough.

Last month, a flotilla of around 60 fishing vessels from around Ireland travelled up the River Lee to deliver a letter of demands to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s office in Cork.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee and Maria Delaney.