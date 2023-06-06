Five arrested over incident linked to drug feud in Co Down

FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested in Northern Ireland after detectives investigated a report of an unlawful assembly held at the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards, Co Down, on 6 April.

The arrests of the men, aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old, were made today. They are currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At around 8pm it was reported that a large group of men had gathered at a house in the area.

“It was reported that threats were made to a male occupant who was inside the house during the incident.

“The men who were aged 56, 48, 43, 40 and 35 years old were arrested on suspicion of affray, unlawful assembly and other offences. All five men are currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and this incident is being linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.”

NI police are appealling to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1361 07/04/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.