The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #RTE The RTÉ board has confirmed that its Director General Dee Forbes was suspended from her employment on Wednesday, following revelations about the salary paid to presenter Ryan Tubridy

2. #TITAN The president of the Titanic International Society has said it is time to consider whether trips to the wreckage of the Titanic should end following the death of five people on board the Titan submersible

3. #NEUTRALITY FORUM Protesters have again disrupted the consultative forum on neutrality, with one refusing to leave the stage until she could speak to the room

4.#TATE A Romanian court has added 30 days to the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women

5. #NEW ARRIVAL Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a baby giraffe as the zoo celebrates its 40th anniversary today

