EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #GFA 25: A ceremony at Stormont to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement has taken place, alongside commemoration events across the island of Ireland
2. #DEFENCE FORCES: Irish troops were forced to shelter in bomb proof bunkers yesterday and overnight as Israeli jets attacked targets inside Lebanon in response to militants firing rockets into Israel
3. #WAR IN UKRAINE: Moscow may abandon the deal to protect the export of Ukrainian grain, if obstacles to Russian exports remained, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
4. #RIP: A 69-year-old man has died following an assault in Cork last month
5. #EUROPE: Fifteen of the EU’s 27 member states are backing legal action by Brussels against Hungary over a law Budapest has passed that is deemed discriminatory against LGBQT+ people.
