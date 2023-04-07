69-year-old man seriously injured following assault in Cork last month has died in hospital

A 69-YEAR-old man has died following an assault in Cork last month.

The man was assaulted and seriously injured following an incident at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, in Cork City on 11 March.

However, he has died in hospital and was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon at Cork University Hospital.

At the time of the incident, a man in his late 20s arrested on 12 March and detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

He was later charged in connection with the alleged assault and is currently before the Courts.

A post-mortem examination will be will be performed today by Dr Margot Bolster.

A garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of further developments in this investigation.