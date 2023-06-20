EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #TITANIC Rescue teams are racing against time to find a deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board.

2. #ICELAND The High Coourt has appointed an interim examiner to the company that operates the Iceland chain of grocery stores, after it was ordered to withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin from its stores

3. #WEATHER Met Éireann has announced a Status Orange thunderstorm warning for the entire country, with forecasts of some hail and localised flooding, according to the forecaster

4. #CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL The Taoiseach has said the new children’s hospital will be open for patients in 2024, after its board rejected a suggestion that faults in the ceiling of several operating theatres could set the project back “tens of millions” of euro

5. #ANDREW TATE Former kickboxer turned online influencer Andrew Tate, his brother and two Romanian women have been indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, six months after they were detained