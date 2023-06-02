EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #ECONOMY Irish GDP fell by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2023, nearly two percentage points more than anticipated.

2. #TATHONY HOUSE A has taken place outside a block of apartments in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, to coincide the date on which its tenants had been ordered to move out by.

3. #REFUGEES Two government departments are clashing after a review on the ban to stop nursing home operators from converting their facilities into emergency accommodation said a two-year obstruction should remain in place

4. #CLIMATE The Taoiseach has said the government is not conceding that it will not meet its climate commitments, after a report said nearly all sectors are on track to exceed their emissions ceilings for 2025 and 2030.

5.#PHILLIP SCHOFIELD The former ITV presenter has said the backlash to revelations about an affair he had with a much younger colleague has had a “catastrophic effect” on him, and he has pleaded with the public to leave the young man alone.