Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.
1. #ECONOMY Irish GDP fell by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2023, nearly two percentage points more than anticipated.
2. #TATHONY HOUSE A has taken place outside a block of apartments in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, to coincide the date on which its tenants had been ordered to move out by.
3. #REFUGEES Two government departments are clashing after a review on the ban to stop nursing home operators from converting their facilities into emergency accommodation said a two-year obstruction should remain in place
4. #CLIMATE The Taoiseach has said the government is not conceding that it will not meet its climate commitments, after a report said nearly all sectors are on track to exceed their emissions ceilings for 2025 and 2030.
5.#PHILLIP SCHOFIELD The former ITV presenter has said the backlash to revelations about an affair he had with a much younger colleague has had a “catastrophic effect” on him, and he has pleaded with the public to leave the young man alone.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site