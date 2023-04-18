EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #HUTCH Former Assistant Garda Commissioner John O’Driscoll has said that “perhaps additional charges could have been pursued” against Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who was acquitted of murder charges yesterday.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND A DUP MLA has said her party will not “bow to presidents and prime ministers” to resolve the Stormont power-sharing impasse, as more events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

3. #RIP Northern Irish mountaineer Noel Hanna has died in Nepal after climbing Annapurna, the tenth-highest mountain in the world.

4. #RUSSIA US journalist Evan Gershkovich has appeared at a Moscow court in the first partly open hearing since his arrest for alleged espionage, in a case that has drawn international condemnation.

5. #COST OF LIVINGinflation this year will average between 4% and 5%, down from the current rate of 7%.