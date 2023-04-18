Northern Ireland mountaineer Noel Hanna dies in Nepal after scaling Mount Annapurna

NORTHERN IRELAND MOUNTAINEER Noel Hanna has died in Nepal after climbing Mount Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world.

Mingma Sherpa, the chairman of Seven Summit Treks, who organised the climb, confirmed to The Journal that Hanna scaled the 8,091 metre-high peak yesterday.

He said he died last night in Camp III after descending from the mountain.

Annapurna is situated in the Annapurna mountain range of Gandaki Province in north-central Nepal. It is considered one of the most challenging mountains to climb due to its steep and exposed routes and the frequent risk of avalanches and landslides.

Hanna, a prominent mountaineer from Co Down, was a renowned climber and had scaled Mount Everest ten times. In 2018, he became the first Irish person to successfully summit and descend K2.

Tributes have been paid to Hanna by a number of MLAs in Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, Sorcha Eastwood of the Alliance Party said it was “desperately sad news”, and described Hanna as “a renowned athlete and adventurer”.

Advertisement

“My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hanna family circle at this difficult time, the community of Dromara who have lost a very special son & the mountaineering community whom he so loved,” she said.

DUP MLA Paul Frew said: “So sorry to hear of the death of Noel Hanna from Northern Ireland who had just become the 1st Irish climber to summit Annapurna.”

He said Hanna was an “absolute legend” and expressed his condolences to his family.

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said: “Tragic news from Mount Annapurna in Nepal this morning as legendary Co Down mountaineer Noel Hanna has sadly lost his life after a climbing incident

“Slieve Croob man Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and he also climbed the summit of Everest 10 times. Thoughts with Noel’s family & friends at this very tough time.”

In a statement on Facebook, Mourne Mountain Adventures, a guided hiking company in Northern Ireland, also paid tribute to Hanna.

“Very saddened to hear of the passing of Noel Hanna this morning. Local to the Mournes Noel was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb K2, and astonishingly he climbed the summit of Everest 10 times,” the company wrote.

“There is some peace in that he spent his last moments doing what he loved best, such a great man and one of Northern Ireland’s finest mountaineers.”