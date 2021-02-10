The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #TRAVEL: The fine for travelling abroad for non-essential reasons is to increase from €500 to €2,000.
2. #BRRRR: The public has been told to expect disruptions to travel systems as well as more weather warnings as temperatures drop and accumulations of snow are expected.
3. #TESTS: NPHET has written to the Government and recommended a reduction in the number of days close contacts must restrict their movements if they test negative and are asymptomatic.
4. #DEAL: CETA, the controversial EU-Canada trade deal, is to be referred to an Oireachtas committee, delaying a Dáil vote that would likely split Green Party TDs.
5. #PENSION AGE: Sinn Féin has criticised government plans to introduce a new welfare payment for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS