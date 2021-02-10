The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL: The fine for travelling abroad for non-essential reasons is to increase from €500 to €2,000.

2. #BRRRR: The public has been told to expect disruptions to travel systems as well as more weather warnings as temperatures drop and accumulations of snow are expected.

3. #TESTS: NPHET has written to the Government and recommended a reduction in the number of days close contacts must restrict their movements if they test negative and are asymptomatic.

4. #DEAL: CETA, the controversial EU-Canada trade deal, is to be referred to an Oireachtas committee, delaying a Dáil vote that would likely split Green Party TDs.

5. #PENSION AGE: Sinn Féin has criticised government plans to introduce a new welfare payment for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.