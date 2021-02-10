#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 4:54 PM
49 minutes ago 1,548 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5351011
Image: Shutterstock/Rita_Kochmarjova
Image: Shutterstock/Rita_Kochmarjova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRAVEL: The fine for travelling abroad for non-essential reasons is to increase from €500 to €2,000.

2. #BRRRR: The public has been told to expect disruptions to travel systems as well as more weather warnings as temperatures drop and accumulations of snow are expected. 

3. #TESTS: NPHET has written to the Government and recommended a reduction in the number of days close contacts must restrict their movements if they test negative and are asymptomatic. 

4. #DEAL: CETA, the controversial EU-Canada trade deal, is to be referred to an Oireachtas committee, delaying a Dáil vote that would likely split Green Party TDs.

5. #PENSION AGE: Sinn Féin has criticised government plans to introduce a new welfare payment for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie