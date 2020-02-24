The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VOLKSMARSEN: “Several” people were injured after a car drove into a carnival crowd in Germany.

2. #SUPREME COURT: The Supreme Court is to refer Graham Dwyer’s data retention appeal to the EU’s Court of Justice.

3. #COVID-19: Health Minister Simon Harris said advice about the Ireland vs Italy Six Nations game and other public events are to be reviewed today over coronavirus fears.

4. #HYSTERICS: Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said criticism from other parties over his party’s public rally is “nothing but hysterics”.

5. #SPRINGFIELD: Locals fear further flooding along the Shannon after more overnight rain.