Dublin: 11 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Supreme Court to refer Graham Dwyer data retention appeal to the EU's Court of Justice

The Supreme Court is sitting in Waterford this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 24 Feb 2020, 10:53 AM
23 minutes ago 12,952 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5019251
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THE SUPREME COURT has decided to refer the State’s appeal against convicted murderer Graham Dwyer’s challenge to the retention of his mobile phone data to the European Court of Justice. 

The State appealed a 2018 High Court decision that sections of Ireland’s retention laws concerning information generated by telephones contravene EU law. That decision was in relation to a case taken by Dwyer against the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Communications.

The High Court judge had said Ireland’s data retention laws provide for an indiscriminate retention regime.

As well as being an important ruling in respect to Dwyer’s appeal against his conviction, the State had argued the action also had major implications in relation to the authorities’ ability to retain, access, and use information generated by mobile phones in the investigation of serious criminal activities.

At the Supreme Court sitting in Waterford this morning, Chief Justice Frank Clarke said the three central questions in this case “each involve difficult issues”. He said the majority decision among the seven Supreme Court judges was to refer the appeal to the EU Court of Justice. 

The High Court decision

Dwyer was charged with of the murder of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in October 2013 and convicted by a jury following a lengthy trial in March 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison. 

Dwyer, who denies killing O’Hara, claimed that data gathered from his phone, under the 2011 Act, should not have been used at his 2015 trial before the Central Criminal Court.

The data, which was generated by Dwyer’s work phone, placed the phone at specific places at particular times and dates.

That data was used to link Dwyer to another mobile phone which the prosecution told the jury during his trial that he acquired and used to contact O’Hara.

The use of the data, Dwyer claimed, was unconstitutional and breached his rights under the EU Charter and the European Convention on Human Rights, including his right to privacy.

Dwyer’s lawyers argued the Act was introduced to give effect to a 2006 EU directive concerning the retention and use of data.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) found in 2014 that the directive was invalid and that position was further strengthened in subsequent rulings by that court in 2016.

He claimed the 2011 Act suffered from the same flaws identified by the ECJ.

The State opposed his arguments and said Dwyer’s application was misconceived and should be dismissed.

It argued the laws that allow the authorities to access and utilise retained data, are extremely important in the detection, prevention and investigation of serious crime.

In what was a detailed and lengthy judgement in the High Court, Mr Justice Tony O’Connor said he was satisfied that the 2011 Act provides for an indiscriminate retention regime.

The ECJ, the judge said, had found that such regimes are prohibited under articles of the European Charter.

The judge also found that practices of how gardaí apply for and obtain mobile phone data were not enough to satisfy the decisions of the European Courts in regards to access.

The sections of the 2011 Act concerning access to retained data contravene EU law and the European Court of Human Rights because there was no prior review by a court of administrative authority for access to telephony data.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

