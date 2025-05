THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are expected to take part in the annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser this morning in support of suicide and self-harm prevention charity Pieta House.

The annual event, organized by Pieta, offers people a chance to connect with their local community, honour loved ones lost to suicide, and show solidarity with those facing mental health challenges.

Proceeds from the event will support the charity’s essential services, providing care for individuals and support for their families.

5km walks are currently taking place across 197 locations in Ireland and abroad. The events kicked off at around 4.15am.

People can take part by walking, running, wheeling, cycling and swimming as the sun rises.

One of the biggest events to mark the major fundraiser is taking place in Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Last year, over €4 million was raised by Pieta House, who said that an estimated 100,000 helpline calls and texts were funded as a result.

The charity added that 51,489 counselling hours and 6,919 unique therapy journeys were also funded last year as a result of Darkness Into Light.

Those looking to find the nearest Darkness Into Light walk locations can do so here.

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines. These organisations also put people in touch with long-term supports:

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Text About It – text HELLO to 50808 (mental health issues)

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444 – (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)