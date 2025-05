THE LEADERS OF France, the UK and Germany have arrived in Ukraine for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promising to increase pressure on Russia until it agrees to a ceasefire.

It comes a day after Russia held extravagant celebrations on its annual Victory Day marking the anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany in World War Two, where it hosted several foreign leaders – including the head of Slovakia, an EU member state.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond visited Lviv in Ukraine yesterday to attend an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived together by train from neighbouring Poland this morning and are due to be joined later by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

It is the first time the leaders of those four European nations have made a joint visit to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire as a step to end the conflict but Putin has resisted so far.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace,” the European leaders said in a statement ahead of their visit.

“We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal,” they said.

We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come

“We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia’s war machine.”

In an interview with ABC News today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said weapons deliveries to Ukraine from its allies end stop before Russia will agree to a ceasefire.

After meeting Zelenskyy in the morning, the visiting heads are to host a virtual meeting to update other European leaders on the prospect of forming a European military force that could provide Ukraine with security after the war.

The force “would help regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces after any peace deal and strengthen confidence in any future peace”, the statement said.

When he arrived in Lviv yesterday, Minister Neale Richmond said the visit “sends a strong signal of solidarity and confirms the EU’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression”.

“As Russia continues with its attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, including schools, hospitals and ports, the people of Ukraine have demonstrated outstanding courage, resolve and determination,” Richmond said.

We are here to honour their heroic efforts to defend their country and our shared fundamental values. Ireland stands in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their quest for accountability.

“This is an important step forward as States come together with the express intention of prosecuting those responsible for a specific act of aggression.”

Contains additional reporting by AFP