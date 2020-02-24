This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 February, 2020
'Several' people injured after car drives into carnival crowd in Germany

The incident took place this afternoon in Volksmarsen.

By AFP Monday 24 Feb 2020, 2:51 PM
59 minutes ago 7,836 Views 5 Comments
A CAR DROVE into a crowd at a festival in Germany this afternoon injuring “several” people, police have said.

The incident took place at a carnival procession in Volksmarsen, a town located around 280 kilometres south-west of Berlin. 

A picture from the scene showed police officers and rescue vehicles next to a silver car with its doors open near a pile of debris on the side of the road.

A local newspaper called Waldeckische Zeitung reported witnesses saying some 15 people were injured, “including small children”.

The driver of the car has been arrested by Northern Hesse police. A large number of police are at the scene. 

In a statement, police from nearby Kassel city said: “According to first reports, several people have been injured.” 

Police said they have not received reports of any deaths, and do not have a specific number of injuries yet. 

A spokeswoman for police in the town of Volksmarsen where the incident took place told AFP “it is too soon” to say whether the driver ploughed into the crowd on purpose.

In many parts of Germany residents are celebrating Rose Monday, a highlight of the annual carnival festivities that sees adults and children dress up and attend parades where people play music and throw candies from floats.

With reporting by Press Association and Orla Dwyer.  

AFP

