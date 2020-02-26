The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The IRFU has postponed next week’s Ireland vs Italy Six Nations match.

2. #GARETH KELLY: A woman in her 30s was charged with the murder of a man following a fatal stabbing in Dublin yesterday.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Health Minister Simon Harris ruled out screening for Covid-19 at Irish airports today, but said the country should expect a “very big increase” in suspected cases in the next few weeks.

4. #UNDERWATER: The north-west is bracing itself for more flooding with rain, sleet and snow forecast.

5. #WORLDWIDE: The rest of the world has overtaken China in daily cases of Covid-19 as the World Health Organization warned that countries are “simply not ready”.