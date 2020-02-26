This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman charged with murder of man (39) following fatal stabbing in Dublin

Father-of three Gareth Kelly (39) died following the stabbing yesterday morning.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 3:57 PM
Gareth Kelly
Image: Garda Press Office
Gareth Kelly
Image: Garda Press Office

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with the murder of a man following a fatal knife attack in Dublin.

Father-of three Gareth Kelly (39) died following a stabbing in the Brownsbarn Estate, in Kingswood, Co Dublin, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Kelly, from Tallaght but who had been living in Clondalkin, had tried to start his car to go to work. He was believed to have been staying over with his partner in the estate, which is a small cul de sac.

His car would not start when he came out to go to work at 7am and he was working on the engine when he sustained stab wounds.

He died on the street between two cars. 

His body was removed to Dublin City Morgue for post-mortem examination.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

She was brought before Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court this afternoon after she was charged with the murder of Kelly.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny. He told the court Anderson was charged at 2.20pm after which she “made no reply” before she was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

He applied for a remand in custody. The district court cannot consider bail in a murder case.

Her husband listened to the proceedings from the back of the court.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher asked the court to direct medical attention for his client in custody. He said the court may at this stage have to seek a psychiatric report, and an assessment will be carried out.

He said there had already been liaison with the relevant authorities and provisions have been made.

Judge Colin Daly remanded her in custody to appear again at the same court on 4 March next and he agreed to request medical and psychiatric assessments of Anderson.

Separately he also sought a psychiatric report for court.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

