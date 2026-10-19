Apu's character has not had a voice actor since 2020. Alamy Stock Photo
thank you come again

After years of silence, Apu speaks again as The Simpsons casts new voice actor

Sunil Malhotra takes over from Hank Azaria, who stepped away from the role following criticism of its portrayal of Indian people.
4.10pm, 19 Oct 2026
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APU HAS FOUND his voice again on The Simpsons, years after controversy over the character’s portrayal left the Kwik-E-Mart owner largely confined to the background.

Actor Sunil Malhotra, whose television credits include animated show The Legend of Korra and Grey’s Anatomy, made his debut as Apu in Sunday night’s US episode, ‘The Revengening’, Variety reported.

Janina Gavankar also debuted as Apu’s wife, Manjula, with producers planning more appearances for the family.

The Halloween-themed episode makes a pointed joke of Apu’s long absence, with Springfield residents admitting they wanted to do the right thing but did not know how.

“We love this character, and wanted to bring him back in a smart, ‘Simpsons’-y way that allowed him to evolve,” executive producer Matt Selman told Variety.

Hank Azaria, who previously voiced Apu, announced in 2020 that he would no longer play the character following criticism of his accent and the show’s use of Indian stereotypes.

Comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu examined the character’s impact on people of South Asian descent, bringing renewed attention to the portrayal.

Later in 2020, producers announced that white actors would no longer voice non-white characters.

Apu continued to appear occasionally but without dialogue, according to Variety.

Malhotra said he initially had reservations about taking the role and wanted to discuss the producers’ plans before committing.

“Whether the producers knew it or not, I was prepared to walk away,” Malhotra said.

He described the subsequent discussions as the beginning of a collaborative experience, saying he hoped the result would satisfy both longtime fans and South Asian viewers who had stopped watching.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether the controversy over Apu's voice actor was an overreaction
Where they land
Some defend the character's original portrayal while others focus on the show's decline in quality
What they think
The original casting choice and stereotypes were harmless
The show stopped being funny after season ten
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