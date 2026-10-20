Seven men to stand trial over violent incident in city centre

SEVEN MEN ARE to stand trial over an alleged violent incident in Dublin city centre over two years ago.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance at a property at Ormond Quay, Dublin 1, on 30 August 2024, when several people were taken from the scene to the Mater hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit, a file was prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Earlier this month, seven men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They appeared before Judge Karen Dowling at Dublin District Court on Tuesday, charged with violent disorder at Ormond Quay, Dublin 7 on 30 August 2024.

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The seven men, all with Dublin addresses, are: Conor Hughes (49) of Lakeland’s Close, Kilmacud; Rhys Kane, aged 32, of Achill Road, Ballybrack; 37-year-old Darren Fox of Beechpark, Cabinteely; Keith Hogan (43), Coolevin, Ballybrack; Darren Weldon (55), The New Maltings, D8; Conor Mills of Queen Street, Dublin 7, aged 45; and Dean Shannon (40), St Kevin’s Villas, Sallynoggin.

Weldon “made no reply” to his charge, Detective Garda Mark Cannon said.

Evidence of the six co-defendants’ arrest and charging procedure was given by way of a certificate furnished to the court. They had been charged earlier and were all on station bail.

Judge Karen Dowling noted there was no objection to them remaining on bail and that the DPP authorised trial on indictment at a higher level.

The seven, who have yet to enter pleas, were ordered to appear again on 27 November for gardaí to serve them with books of evidence and for the granting of a return for trial order.

Most had no legal representation, and their cases entered the court system amid escalated industrial action, with most Dublin solicitors withdrawing their services over legal aid payment reforms.