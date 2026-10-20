Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

5.59pm, 20 Oct 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #LEGAL AID Jim O’Callaghan has claimed that striking criminal legal aid solicitors have hired public relations firms to try to present him as “intransigent” in relation to the ongoing dispute.

2. #LIFFEY VALLEY Plans for 540 homes on lands owned by billionaires JP McManus and John Magnier in the Liffey Valley area of west Dublin have been knocked back by councillors.

3. #OUTAGE Multiple Revolut services remain down for Irish users as a Google Cloud outage has been blamed for issues affecting banks in the UK.#

4. #INNISHANNON Firefighters and gardaí remain at the scene of a fatal fire near Innishannon in west Cork in which two people have died, a man and a woman. 

5. #WATERFORD Three more people have been arrested in connection with the fatal arson attack on a home in Waterford last week. 

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