Social Democrats lose third councillor in Kildare since 2024 local election

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS COUNCILLOR Peter Melrose has announced his resignation as a public representative today, making him the third Social Democrats councillor in Kildare to resign their seat or quit the party since the 2024 local elections.

Melrose, who was elected to the council in 2024 for the Maynooth area, said today that he was stepping down from the role as the volume of work had grown to an “unsustainable level”.

Writing on Substack, Melrose said balancing the caseload of being a councillor with his professional role as a primary school teacher and his family life as a husband and father has become “an unmanageable task”.

“The role of a local councillor has evolved significantly, and fundamental, systemic reforms are needed to make local democracy work better for communities. Councillors need greater decision-making powers, more oversight on executive actions, and a remuneration that reflects the fulltime nature of the role.

“Current proposed local government reform measures will not bring the improvements that are desperately needed. I hope that meaningful changes can be made to support future local representatives,” Melrose said.

He said representing the people of Kildare has been “an honour and a privilege”, and thanked the Social Democrats Kildare North branch as well as Social Democrats founder and former Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy for being the catalyst for his journey into politics.

Melrose’s resignation makes him the third Social Democrats councillor on Kildare County Council to have resigned or quit the party since the 2024 local election.

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In September 2024, Bill Clear announced he was leaving the party to run in the general election as an Independent candidate. In November 2025, Clear announced that he was joining Independent Ireland.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Social Democrats councillor and retired Defence Forces member Pat Balfe announced he was leaving the party but would be keeping his seat on the council as an Independent.

Explaining his decision at the time, Balfe cited having an issue with how defence matters are framed and communicated by the party.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Balfe had joined the Labour Party.

In a statement this evening, Social Democrats Kildare North TD Aidan Farrelly said he wished Melrose “the very best in the future”.

“Peter has been an excellent councillor and we would like to thank him for all of his hard work on behalf of his constituents and the party.

“Balancing a full-time job and a young family with the very demanding role of councillor is extremely difficult, so Peter’s decision to step down is understandable but deeply regrettable,” Farrelly said.

Melrose said his formal resignation has been submitted to the Chief Executive of Kildare County Council and details regarding co-option to fill his seat will be managed in accordance with council procedures.