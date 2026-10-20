Junk Food

JustEat apologises for AI-generated slop after bizarre takeaway pictures found on Irish menus

The platform is removing inaccurate pictures and has paused the rollout, but still plans to keep developing the tool.
12.23pm, 20 Oct 2026
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JUSTEAT HAS APOLOGISED and begun removing inaccurate AI-generated pictures from Irish takeaway menus, but plans to keep developing the technology that mistook a batter burger for deep-fried buns and scampi for sushi.

The delivery platform said in a statement to The Journal that it was removing inaccurate images and had paused the rollout while it further developed the tool, rather than abandoning it.

Examples found on Irish takeaway menus which feature on the JustEat app included a batter burger depicted as a beef burger between what looked like two battered buns.

Screenshot_20261019_153624_Just Eat (1) A picture of the ai-generated 'batter burger'. JustEat JustEat

A smoked cod listing, with “wheat flour” beneath it, featured a fish fillet topped with what appeared to be loose flour.

Elsewhere, an item listed as scampi, a popular deep fried fish option, displayed an image of sushi.

Screenshot_20261019_153545_Just Eat (1) JustEat JustEat

On another takeaway menu, the ingredients for the flatbread used for the Doner kebab were included in the description for the item.

The resulting AI-generated picture for the kebab deconstructed the flatbread ingredients on a plate, and does not show a picture of a kebab.

Screenshot_20261020_120344_Just Eat JustEat JustEat

The AI-generated pictures also struggle with basic menu items such as bottled water and sauces.

MixCollage-20-Oct-2026-12-20-PM-7168 JustEat JustEat

The pictures are clearly labelled ‘AI generated’ on the app.

“We’ve been trialling AI-enhanced images and as with any new technology, it isn’t always quite right the first time,” JustEat said in a statement.

“We’re sorry for any inaccurate images that have been posted.

“We’re in the process of removing them and have paused rolling this out while we further develop the tool to ensure it best serves our partners and customers.”

Screenshot_20261020_120537_Just Eat JustEat JustEat

The company said it wants customers to be confident that photographs accurately reflect what they are ordering.

JustEat has been experimenting with the technology over the past few months, including for new menu items, using images of similar products to generate details such as plating, backgrounds and pizza crusts.

Screenshot_20261019_153536_Just Eat (1) JustEat JustEat

It also said every AI image is manually checked by a person. Somehow, the flour-covered fish survived that process.

Despite running its own trial, JustEat does not allow restaurants to use their own AI-generated images.

Asked about that distinction, the company said it wanted to ensure images were accurate and realistic, and to keep use of the technology tightly controlled.

Restaurants can opt out of the trial and upload their own photographs at any time.

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Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers mock JustEat's AI menu photos and the company's plan to keep developing them
Where they land
The app's AI tool is absurd and photos should be of actual food
What they think
The bizarre generated images are hilarious and completely unusable
Real photographs of the actual food should be used instead
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