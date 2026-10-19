Gardaí examine drugs debt theory as motive for Cork gun murder

INVESTIGATORS ARE PROBING if a drugs gang ordered the killing of a man found dead in Mallow, County Cork, because he owed them money.

Paul ‘Bosco’ O’Connor (56) was from Connolly Road in Ballyphehane, on the southside of Cork city.

His body was discovered on the banks of the river Blackwater at a townland known as Ballyellis, on the outskirts of Mallow in north Cork last Wednesday.

Sources have said it is believed he suffered at least two gunshot wounds to the head. It is also believed that forensic specialists recovered casings from the scene which would suggest he was shot twice with a handgun.

It is believed that this was a case of a gangland-style execution.

The Journal has learned that Paul O’Connor was well known to gardaí and had previously been suspected of armed robberies including on financial institutions in county Cork.

He was connected with significant and well-known armed robbers around the early 2000s.

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In more recent years he had come into contact with the drugs trade and one theory being explored by gardaí is that he was shot over a debt.

It is believed that investigators have not yet discounted connections to dissident republican factions in Cork who are also involved in the drugs trade. However, the focus is heavily on current drugs gangs in County Cork and surrounding counties.

The garda investigation has focused on establishing the dead man’s movements.

They believe he caught the train from Kent Station in Cork to Mallow train station. He arrived in Mallow shortly after 7.20pm on Thursday.

Mallow is a key stopoff en route to Dublin from Cork but also is serviced by local commuter services.

It is understood that the leading theory is that he was met by someone in Mallow who led him towards the area where he was killed.

The gardaí have also requested that anyone who was near Mallow town or the banks of the river between 7.20pm on Wednesday 14 October and 1.30pm on Thursday 15 October 2026 to make contact with them.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.