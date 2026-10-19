Central Bank issues warning over two unauthorised firms advertising cheap car insurance

THE CENTRAL BANK has issued warnings about two unauthorised firms advertising short-term car insurance to Irish drivers.

The regulator said ‘We Go Insure’ and ‘Temp Insure Cover’ had cloned details of authorised insurance firms and were attempting to pass themselves off as connected to legitimate insurance businesses.

Neither is authorised to provide insurance services in Ireland.

The Central Bank said there was no connection between the unauthorised businesses and the legitimate firms whose details they had copied.

The warnings were published separately on Friday.

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Both websites remained accessible today, advertising cover that purportedly allows motorists to get insured within minutes.

The Temp Insure Cover website advertised hourly car insurance from €10 and described its services as suitable for students, occasional drivers and people borrowing vehicles.

We Go Insure advertised one-day cover starting at €18.

Both Central Bank notices list the same phone number and address, although the Bank did not establish whether the firms are operated by the same people.

Neither warning gives a figure for the number of people affected or any money lost.

Central Bank figures published last month show that fraudulent payments reported by payment service providers based in Ireland exceeded €179 million in 2025, up around 27% on the previous year.

Anyone with information about unauthorised firms can contact the regulator on 01 224 5800 or submit a report through its website.