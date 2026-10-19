RTÉ admits it was a 'mistake' to edit out Palestinian flag necklace from Cheap Irish Homes

RTÉ HAS SAID that it was a “mistake” to edit a Palestinian flag necklace out of an episode of the property TV show Cheap Irish Homes.

The Irish Times reported that Claire Molloy, who appeared in an episode of the show last month, lodged a complaint with RTÉ and Coimisiún na Meán after she saw the necklace she was wearing had been edited out.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Molloy said she was “quite annoyed to see” that the necklace was edited out.

RTÉ reported that Molloy said she would not have appeared on the show if she had known it would happen.

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“I am pro-Palestinian,” Molloy said. “It is a huge part of my outfit. I am always wearing it.”

In a statement, RTÉ said it ”acknowledges that this matter could have been handled differently”.

“RTÉ has reviewed this and acknowledges that there was a mistake in the interpretation and application of our guidelines in this instance,” it said.

It said judgment calls are involved in the production process and the edits were made in “good faith and in an effort to adhere to obligations on impartiality and RTÉ’s guidelines on the undue prominence of symbols and emblems”.

“RTÉ acknowledges that this matter could have been handled differently,” it added.

“While RTÉ does not believe there is any regulatory contravention or breach of guidelines arising from this, we do acknowledge an excessively strict interpretation of them. With that in mind, RTÉ will review its processes and procedures for the application of its Guidelines.”