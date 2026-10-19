RTÉ said it "acknowledges that this matter could have been handled differently" (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
CHEAP IRISH HOMES

RTÉ admits it was a 'mistake' to edit out Palestinian flag necklace from Cheap Irish Homes

The Irish Times reported that Claire Molloy, who appeared in an episode of the show, lodged a complaint with RTÉ and Coimisiún na Meán over the edit.
8.28pm, 19 Oct 2026
2.4k
13

RTÉ HAS SAID that it was a “mistake” to edit a Palestinian flag necklace out of an episode of the property TV show Cheap Irish Homes.

The Irish Times reported that Claire Molloy, who appeared in an episode of the show last month, lodged a complaint with RTÉ and Coimisiún na Meán after she saw the necklace she was wearing had been edited out.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Molloy said she was “quite annoyed to see” that the necklace was edited out.

RTÉ reported that Molloy said she would not have appeared on the show if she had known it would happen.

“I am pro-Palestinian,” Molloy said. “It is a huge part of my outfit. I am always wearing it.”

In a statement, RTÉ said it ”acknowledges that this matter could have been handled differently”.

“RTÉ has reviewed this and acknowledges that there was a mistake in the interpretation and application of our guidelines in this instance,” it said.

It said judgment calls are involved in the production process and the edits were made in “good faith and in an effort to adhere to obligations on impartiality and RTÉ’s guidelines on the undue prominence of symbols and emblems”.

“RTÉ acknowledges that this matter could have been handled differently,” it added.

“While RTÉ does not believe there is any regulatory contravention or breach of guidelines arising from this, we do acknowledge an excessively strict interpretation of them. With that in mind, RTÉ will review its processes and procedures for the application of its Guidelines.”

Author
View 13 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether RTÉ acted correctly in editing out a Palestinian flag necklace.
Where they land
Views split on whether showing solidarity supports terrorism or humanitarian empathy
What they think
Critics condemn RTÉ and question the licence fee
Others argue wearing the necklace is peaceful solidarity rather than terrorism
Send Tip or Correction
Close
13 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie