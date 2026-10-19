24 Romanian men with previous convictions deported on charter flight

24 ROMANIAN MEN convicted of criminal offences in Ireland were removed from the country on a charter flight on Sunday, with re-entry bans of up to 10 years.

The men, aged between 24 and 57, were flown from Dublin to Bucharest under removal orders enforced by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

Gardaí said 18 had been serving prison sentences and were removed directly from Irish Prison Service custody. The other six were arrested across Ireland and detained before the flight.

All 24 had received custodial sentences for offences committed in Ireland.

Gardaí said the removals supported operations targeting sexual and domestic violence offenders, burglary, organised retail crime, handling stolen property and drug supply, as well as enforcement against repeat road traffic offenders.

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Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said restricting EU citizens’ freedom of movement was not a measure he took lightly.

“I will take action if our laws are not upheld and this includes enforcing removal orders for individuals who are a danger to the public,” O’Callaghan said.

The operation brings the number of people removed under the Free Movement Directive this year to 148, compared with 56 in 2025.

Separately, a total of 245 people have been removed on seven charter flights this year, including 91 EU citizens removed on grounds of criminality.

The department put the aircraft cost for yesterday’s operation at €182,270, excluding VAT.

Garda personnel, medical staff, interpreters and a human rights observer accompanied the men.