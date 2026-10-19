Four arrested and apartment complex evacuated after viable pipe bombs found during garda search

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after An Garda Síochána seized two viable pipe bombs while carrying out a search of an apartment in Tallaght, Dublin 24 today.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said the apartment complex was evacuated following the discovery of the pipe bombs.

The search was carried out as part of an ongoing operation by gardaí attached to the DMR South Serious Crime Unit and Drugs Unit and Community Policing Unit.

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A cordon was established and a Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team made the area safe and removed the devices for further examination.

A man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, and two women in their 40s were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a garda station in the Dublin area.

Investigations ongoing.