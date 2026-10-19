Peter McVerry Trust launches court proceedings to remove squatters occupying Dublin apartments

THE PETER MCVERRY Trust has launched High Court proceedings seeking to remove squatters who are occupying four apartments in Dublin’s north inner city.

The housing charity filed the case last Friday, 16 October, against “persons unknown” occupying apartments 1a, 1b, 1c and 1d at Dorset Lane, 33 Lower Dorset Street.

The building forms part of a terrace of six three-storey buildings, which date from around 1800.

The trust has said it leases the recently refurbished properties, and says they were recently upgraded and are ready to be transferred to Dublin City Council for allocation to people on its housing waiting list.

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It is seeking a court order requiring the occupants to leave and return vacant possession of the apartments.

The trust is represented in the proceedings by Lavelle Partners LLP.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the charity said it initiated proceedings over “unauthorised and unlawful occupation” of the apartments.

“These recently refurbished apartments were ready for transfer to the local authority for allocation to people on the housing waiting list, and their unlawful occupation is delaying that process,” the statement added.

Last year, the trust successfully obtained injunctions against squatters who occupied three other buildings in the area, including an apartment on the Cabra Road in Phibsborough, part of a building on North Circular Road at Grangegorman, and a three-storey Georgian building on Drumcondra Road Lower.