The 5 at 5: Tuesday

1. #TERMINATION OF PREGNANCY: 6,666 abortions were carried out last year under laws enacted after the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

2. #BELFAST: Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams joined crowds at the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.

3. #LGBT RIGHTS: Mary McAleese has condemned the Catholic Church for “intrinsically evil” teachings on homosexuality.

4. #MUDSLIDES: Thousands of tonnes of bog slid down a mountain in Leitrim.

5. #PROPERTY LADDER: The new housing minister has promised an affordable housing scheme that will range in price from €160,000 to €250,000.