Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams join crowds at funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill arrive at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast

A LARGE CROWD of mourners gathered in west Belfast today for the funeral service for veteran republican Bobby Storey.

The former leading IRA member died earlier this month at the age of 64 following an unsuccessful lung transplant.

Storey, from west Belfast, was a highly influential presence within the republican movement throughout the Troubles and subsequent peace process.

He spent more than 20 years in prison during the Troubles. He was sentenced to 18 years for possession of a rifle in 1981 and also spent several periods behind bars remanded on other charges.

As a teenager, he had been interned without charge, while in 1983 he was involved in a mass escape by republican prisoners from the Maze paramilitary prison near Lisburn.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, vice president Michelle O’Neill and former president Gerry Adams were among hundreds in the Andersonstown Road area this morning as the cortege left Storey’s home and travelled to St Agnes’ church.

The coffin was draped in an Irish tricolour.

The funeral procession of Bobby Storey in Belfast. Source: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy, North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty were among other high-profile Sinn Fein figures who attended.

Former Sinn Fein MEP and current Foyle MLA Martina Anderson was part of a guard of honour formed for Storey outside the church.

Following funeral Mass, the cortege will proceed to the republican plot at Milltown cemetery where Adams is expected to deliver an oration.