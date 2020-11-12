The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TOO EARLY: Leo Varadkar has said it’s “too soon” for people to be booking flights home to Ireland for Christmas.

2. #COVID-19: A Louth TD has suggested putting the army on the border and said that the number of northern reg cars is “unreal”.

3. #DEADLOCK: Talks resumed in Stormont on restrictions in Northern Ireland today as the clock ticks towards the end of its circuit break.

4. #OBJECTION: Colm Tóibín, An Taisce and others have launched an appeal against converting James Joyce’s House of the Dead into a tourist hostel.

5. #BELFAST: A man was arrested over the theft of Noah Donohoe’s laptop.