5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #WFH: The Department of Enterprise is considering reducing the number of grounds upon which employers will be able to refuse an employee’s request to work remotely in new legislation.

2. #STRIKE: Medical scientists at the Mater Hospital in Dublin have told The Journal they felt they had no other option but to take part in a one-day strike over a decades-long pay dispute.

3. #EU: The European Commission has proposed a nearly 300 billion-euro (£254 billion) package, including more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power, in a bid to jump-start plans for the bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

4. #NMH: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he is “fully comfortable” with the government’s approach in not opposing a Sinn Féin Dáil motion tonight on the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

5. #CLIMATE: Four key climate change indicators all set new record highs in 2021, the United Nations said today, warning that the global energy system was driving humanity towards catastrophe.