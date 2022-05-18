Remote working could 'save workers money and reduce carbon emissions'

WORKING REMOTELY COULD save the average person up to €304 per year, according to new research set to be released today by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, enough to offset expected increases in household bills.

It comes as officials from the department are due to appear before the joint Oireachtas enterprise committee this morning.

Members of the committee are currently conducting pre-legislative scrutiny of the Government’s Right to Request Remote Working Bill, aimed at normalising remote and hybrid working arrangements following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislation will give workers the right to ask their employer to work from home and will set out a legal framework, setting out the grounds upon which employers can refuse a request.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar has previously said the Government hopes the legislation will lead to “more remote working, more home working, more hybrid working”.

But draft versions of the bill have been heavily criticised by trade unions and opposition politicians, who say it lacks teeth and gives employers too much leeway to refuse requests.

Officials from the Department of Enterprise are expected to tell the committee today that new research shows that remote and hybrid working arrangements have clear benefits for both workers and employers.

According to a new research paper, the average commuter could save up to €415 per year on commuting costs if they have the option to work from home. When expected increases of €79 and €30 in home heating and electricity costs are factored in, workers could net savings of up to €304 per annum.

The research will also suggest that firms can reduce their costs if they decide to downsize their offices to take into account.

The research is also expected to that working from home could lead to a significant carbon reduction emissions, related to decreases in commuting.