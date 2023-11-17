Advertisement

The 5 at 5

1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SENTENCE: Jozef Puska gets ‘deserved’ life sentence for murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore

2. #FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Tánaiste says he was ‘shocked‘ by negative reactions to his visit to Israel.

3. #EU PROPOSAL: Proposal for drivers over 70 to undergo refresher courses is ‘harmful’, says leading expert.

4. #HOSTAGE: Family of Irish-Israeli girl believed to be captured by Hamas remain positive on her birthday.

5. #STAFFING: Rotunda clinical director welcomes new building but says more nurses and midwives needed.

