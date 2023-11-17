Advertisement

Friday 17 November 2023
Central Criminal Court

Jozef Puska to face sentencing for murder of Ashling Murphy

Puska was found guilty last week of murdering Ms Murphy in Tullamore in January 2022.
1 hour ago

JOZEF PUSKA IS set to face sentencing today for the murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy.

Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, was found guilty last week of murdering Ms Murphy while she was exercising on a canal path in Tullamore on 12 January 2022.

He had pleaded not guilty to her murder before the Central Criminal Court, where a jury of nine men and three women heard the case.

The prosecution had made the case that Puska murdered Ms Murphy by stabbing her repeatedly in the neck.

The defence tried to argue that Puska was a witness to the attack rather than the perpetrator.

However, the jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict on 9 November after a short period of deliberations, with the sentencing scheduled for today.

Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in Ireland.

