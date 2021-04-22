The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day

1. #CHILD RESCUE ALERT: Gardaí say a Child Rescue Ireland alert issued in the early hours of this morning remains in effect this evening as they seek to trace a 14-year-old girl missing from her home since Monday.

2. #BESSBOROUGH: Survivors have called for planning permission to be rejected for a controversial housing development on the site of a former mother and baby institution in Bessborough in Cork city.

3. #ONLINE ACTIVITY: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that her party would “of course” tell people what information the party holds on them amid questions about the safety of the data it holds on Irish voters.

4. #SURGE: India has posted a global record of almost 315,000 new Covid infections as hospitals in New Delhi sent out warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

5. #PUBLIC TOILETS: Libraries and sports centres across Dublin city are to open over the coming weeks to provide toilet facilities for members of the public under plans announced by Dublin City Council today.