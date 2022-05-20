#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 May 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Tadgh McNally Friday 20 May 2022, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson this afternoon, as part of meetings to attempt to re-establish the power-sharing Executive

2. #CAPEL STREET The full pedestrianisation of Capel Street in Dublin City centre was carried out today, with some businesses raising concerns over the move.

3. #PARTYGATE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Number 10 will not seek to block names from being published in the long-awaited Sue Grey report on parties in Downing Street.

4. #UKRAINE Ukrainian troops holding out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have been commanded to stand down after almost three months of resistance.

5. #PRISONS SERVICE The Irish Prisons Service is set to launch a major review of how it deals with the psychology of sex offenders in custody, following significant investment in services.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

