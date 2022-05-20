The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NORTHERN IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson this afternoon, as part of meetings to attempt to re-establish the power-sharing Executive
2. #CAPEL STREET The full pedestrianisation of Capel Street in Dublin City centre was carried out today, with some businesses raising concerns over the move.
3. #PARTYGATE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Number 10 will not seek to block names from being published in the long-awaited Sue Grey report on parties in Downing Street.
4. #UKRAINE Ukrainian troops holding out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have been commanded to stand down after almost three months of resistance.
5. #PRISONS SERVICE The Irish Prisons Service is set to launch a major review of how it deals with the psychology of sex offenders in custody, following significant investment in services.
