The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson this afternoon, as part of meetings to attempt to re-establish the power-sharing Executive

2. #CAPEL STREET The full pedestrianisation of Capel Street in Dublin City centre was carried out today, with some businesses raising concerns over the move.

3. #PARTYGATE UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Number 10 will not seek to block names from being published in the long-awaited Sue Grey report on parties in Downing Street.

4. #UKRAINE Ukrainian troops holding out in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have been commanded to stand down after almost three months of resistance.

5. #PRISONS SERVICE The Irish Prisons Service is set to launch a major review of how it deals with the psychology of sex offenders in custody, following significant investment in services.