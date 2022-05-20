#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 May 2022
DUP sends message to Dublin as Taoiseach heads to Belfast for talks

Micheál Martin is set to meet with each of the party leaders.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 20 May 2022, 6:40 AM
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is travelling to Belfast today for a series of meetings with all the Northern Ireland party leaders.

Martin met in Dublin with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill on Monday but his trip north is set to see him meet with all the party leaders including the DUP. 

The DUP is currently blocking the re-establishment of Stormont’s power-sharing Executive in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. 

Speaking ahead of his meeting with Martin, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Dublin must belatedly recognise that if nothing is fixed then there will be no progress.” 

We are happy to engage with the Taoiseach regarding the Protocol and how our two countries operate on matters of mutual concern. The functioning of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive, however, are entirely matters for the Northern Ireland parties and the UK government.

 

He added: “The time for denial is over. The protocol has failed. The day London, Dublin and Brussels decided to move ahead without unionist support was a mistake.”

As well as efforts at re-establishing the Executive, Martin’s separate meetings with the party leaders will address the recent developments over the Protocol.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said that the UK government is planning to introduce legislation to unilaterally change parts of the Protocol agreed between the EU and UK. 

The move has caused alarm across EU capitals, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar telling party colleagues on Wednesday that Ireland had been threatened before by the UK but had faced down those threats.  

Irish officials have said that they do not expect an instant reaction from the European Commission and have instead pushed for talks between the EU and UK to continue. 

In a strong intervention last night, US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also pushed for Protocol talks, saying she would block a US trade deal with the UK if the British government go it alone in changing the Protocol. 

Sinn Fein’s Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said yesterday that there was no reason why an Executive could not be formed while those talks are ongoing. 

“There is no reason why the Assembly and the Executive can’t function,” he said.

The DUP have decided to shut that down in order to engage with the British Government on the Protocol. They can do that with the Assembly and the Executive functioning, and the only thing they are doing is punishing people here.

An Taoiseach is also set to discuss Troubles-era legacy issues, following UK government plans that have caused concern in Dublin

Under the plans, immunity will be offered to those who are deemed to have cooperated with an Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery, which will be headed by a judge.

As well as the party leaders, Martin is set to meet with a range of business groups to engage with them on issues around implementation of the Protocol and on economic opportunities for Northern Ireland.

The Protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU Single Market for goods but also keeps Northern Ireland in the UK’s Customs territory.

While the unique arrangement offers potential advantages for NI businesses to operate in both territories, unionists have criticised it because it has required some checks to be carried out on goods travelling from Britain to Northern Ireland.

- With reporting by PA

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie