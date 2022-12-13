Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 13 December 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

35 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLD SNAP Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange low temperature and ice warning that is set to come into effect across 19 counties tomorrow evening.

2.#HUTCH TRIAL Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that it was neither the Kinahans nor Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch who “started the shooting” in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

3. #CORK A man was arrested at the scene of a collision in which one woman died and two others were seriously injured in the early hours of this morning.

4. #EU ARRESTS  The European Parliament has sacked one of its own vice presidents amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar.

5. #ENOCH BURKE The jailed teacher will remain behind bars for the festive period after he again refused to obey a court order to stay away and not try to teach at the secondary school he is employed at. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

