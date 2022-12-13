The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COLD SNAP Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange low temperature and ice warning that is set to come into effect across 19 counties tomorrow evening.
2.#HUTCH TRIAL Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that it was neither the Kinahans nor Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch who “started the shooting” in the Hutch/Kinahan feud.
3. #CORK A man was arrested at the scene of a collision in which one woman died and two others were seriously injured in the early hours of this morning.
4. #EU ARRESTS The European Parliament has sacked one of its own vice presidents amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar.
5. #ENOCH BURKE The jailed teacher will remain behind bars for the festive period after he again refused to obey a court order to stay away and not try to teach at the secondary school he is employed at.
Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in a listed story
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS