This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 3 September 2020
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,639 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5194741
Image: Shutterstock/punsayaporn
Image: Shutterstock/punsayaporn

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #MONEY: Consumers who spend a certain amount of money in the hospitality sector will be entitled to tax credits, as part of a new scheme that aims to boost sales in a sector badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. #THIAGO CORTES: The fiance of Thiago Cortes has said it has been “amazing to see how much love” there has been for him following his tragic death. The Deliveroo cyclist was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Monday. 

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE is urging the public to apply for testing, swabbing and contact tracing positions over the coming weeks.

4. #DUBLIN: A teenager who admits stabbing but denies murdering an 18-year-old during a melee in a Dublin park told the deceased “you don’t know who stabbed you” before running away, a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

5. #PUBS: There have only been five Covid-19 outbreaks in pubs since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest HSE data. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie