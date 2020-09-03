The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONEY: Consumers who spend a certain amount of money in the hospitality sector will be entitled to tax credits, as part of a new scheme that aims to boost sales in a sector badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. #THIAGO CORTES: The fiance of Thiago Cortes has said it has been “amazing to see how much love” there has been for him following his tragic death. The Deliveroo cyclist was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on Monday.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: The HSE is urging the public to apply for testing, swabbing and contact tracing positions over the coming weeks.

4. #DUBLIN: A teenager who admits stabbing but denies murdering an 18-year-old during a melee in a Dublin park told the deceased “you don’t know who stabbed you” before running away, a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

5. #PUBS: There have only been five Covid-19 outbreaks in pubs since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest HSE data.