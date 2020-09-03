Azzam Raguragui murder trial: Witness says he saw accused holding knife and hitting the teenager

A TEENAGER WHO admits stabbing but denies murdering an 18-year-old during a melee in a Dublin park told the deceased “you don’t know who stabbed you” before running away, a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

The teenage witness, giving evidence by video link, told James Dwyer SC for the prosecution that there was “chaos” with “everyone just fighting each other” but the melee suddenly stopped when someone shouted “knife”.

He said he then saw the deceased Azzam Raguragui (18) running up a hill with the accused behind him holding a knife in his right hand. He said Azzam slipped and fell on his back and the accused stood over him.

Mr Raguragui tried to push the accused away with his legs, the witness said, adding:

He [the accused] hit him to the leg once and then he came down with a swinging motion towards his chest area with the knife.

He said he had a vivid memory of the incident and dreams about it every night.

Following the fight he remembered one of the teenagers saying to the accused, “What the fuck are you doing?” before the accused, with the knife still in his hand, said to Mr Raguragui: “You don’t remember who stabbed you.”

The witness said he thinks the accused then ran away.

The 17-year-old accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to the murder of Azzam Raguragui on 10 May, 2019 at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.