The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Popular Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has resigned. A prominent no-deal Brexit opponent, she did not explicitly mention the controversial decision to prorogue parliament, which has faced mounting legal and political opposition over the last 24 hours.

2. #APPLE: Hundreds of contractors for Apple who heard private information and interactions while checking Siri recordings at the company’s Cork site have lost their jobs.

3. #MEASLES: Four European countries – the UK, Greece, the Czech Republic and Albania – have all lost their measles-free status as the number of cases increases across the continent.

4. #CHILDMINDERS: The government today announced plans to regulate thousands of childminders. The news comes following an RTÉ investigation that raised concerns about fire safety and child protection in creches.

5. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic senator from New York, has dropped out of the race to be the Democratic contender for the 2020 election.