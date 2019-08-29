This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 4:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock/mspoli
Image: Shutterstock/mspoli

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Popular Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has resigned. A prominent no-deal Brexit opponent, she did not explicitly mention the controversial decision to prorogue parliament, which has faced mounting legal and political opposition over the last 24 hours.

2. #APPLE: Hundreds of contractors for Apple who heard private information and interactions while checking Siri recordings at the company’s Cork site have lost their jobs. 

3. #MEASLES: Four European countries – the UK, Greece, the Czech Republic and Albania – have all lost their measles-free status as the number of cases increases across the continent. 

4. #CHILDMINDERS: The government today announced plans to regulate thousands of childminders. The news comes following an RTÉ investigation that raised concerns about fire safety and child protection in creches. 

5. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic senator from New York, has dropped out of the race to be the Democratic contender for the 2020 election. 

