Ruth Davidson has resigned as the Scottish Tory leader

It has been the privilege of my life to serve as @ScotTories leader. This morning I wrote to the Scottish party chairman to tender my resignation. pic.twitter.com/CJ9EjW2RqN — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) August 29, 2019 Source: Ruth Davidson /Twitter

RUTH DAVIDSON HAS resigned as the Tory party’s Scottish leader, citing family commitments. She is to remain on as MP until 2021.

Davidson has been leader of the Scottish Tories since 2011, and has been highly critical of a no-deal Brexit.

Today, former Transport Secretary George Young has today quit his position as government whip in the House of Lords over Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament.

“I am very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, and its motivation,” he said in his resignation letter.