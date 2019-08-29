This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ruth Davidson has resigned as the Scottish Tory leader

She is to remain on as MP until 2021.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 10:57 AM
 RUTH DAVIDSON HAS resigned as the Tory party’s Scottish leader, citing family commitments. She is to remain on as MP until 2021.

Davidson has been leader of the Scottish Tories since 2011, and has been highly critical of a no-deal Brexit. 

Today, former Transport Secretary George Young has today quit his position as government whip in the House of Lords over Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament.

“I am very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, and its motivation,” he said in his resignation letter.

