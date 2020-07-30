This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 July, 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/AlexandrMakedonskiy
Image: Shutterstock/AlexandrMakedonskiy

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURT: A healthcare assistant who raped a pensioner in her nursing home bed during the Covid-19 lockdown has been jailed for 11 years.

2. #CIVIL WAR: Senior civil servants have called on Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry to withdraw comments he made accusing some public servants of laziness and using the Covid-19 crisis as an excuse to “lie on the couch and watch box sets”. 

3. #AMERICA: US President Donald Trump has suggested November’s presidential election should be delayed because of “fraudulent” voting arising from mail-in votes. 

4. #LIFE ON MARS: Nasa’s latest Mars rover Perseverance launched today on an astrobiology mission to look for signs of ancient microbial life – and to fly a helicopter-drone on another world for the first time.

5. #PUBS: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said he hopes pubs can reopen for business on 10 August under Phase 4 of reopening the economy.

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

