The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #INMO: The Covid-19 infection rate of Irish healthcare workers is the highest in the world, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha told the Special Covid-19 committee today.

2. #PLAN B: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said there in no “magic plan B” if the programme for government is rejected by members of his party, Fine Gael and the Green Party.

3. #BUSINESS: The economic fallout for businesses hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic could see significant numbers of small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) fail this year unless there is a “dramatic intervention”, employers group Ibec has warned.

4. #RAINBOW: The Sean Russell statue in Dublin’s Fairview Park has been cleaned after it was painted with the colours of the rainbow flag.

5. #CORK: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault that left a woman unconscious with serious injuries near Cork’s Kent Station yesterday evening.