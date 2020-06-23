Woman left unconscious with serious injuries following assault in Cork city

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a assault that left a woman unconscious with serious injuries near Cork’s Kent Station yesterday evening.

Gardaí say they received a call at around 9.30pm that an unconscious woman had been found on Railway Street in the city.

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.

A examination of the scene has been carried out and CCTV from the area has been gathered. No arrests have currently been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area of Kent Railway Station, Railway Street, Alfred Street and Anderson’s Quay between 8pm and 10pm to contact them.

A particular appeal is being made to road users who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is being told to contact Mayfield Garda Station or any garda station.