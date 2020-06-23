This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Woman left unconscious with serious injuries following assault in Cork city

The woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 11:31 AM
41 minutes ago 5,739 Views 5 Comments
Railway Street in Cork. (File photo)
Image: Google Maps
Railway Street in Cork. (File photo)
Railway Street in Cork. (File photo)
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a assault that left a woman unconscious with serious injuries near Cork’s Kent Station yesterday evening.

Gardaí say they received a call at around 9.30pm that an unconscious woman had been found on Railway Street in the city. 

Emergency services attended the scene and the woman, aged in her 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.

A examination of the scene has been carried out and CCTV from the area has been gathered. No arrests have currently been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the surrounding area of Kent Railway Station, Railway Street, Alfred Street and Anderson’s Quay between 8pm and 10pm to contact them.

A particular appeal is being made to road users who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is being told to contact Mayfield Garda Station or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

