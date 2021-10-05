#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STOP AND SEARCH: Gardaí have launched an investigation into claims an undercover sergeant stole from a female Deliveroo rider.

2. #FACEBOOK: A Facebook whistleblower has gone before US lawmakers to push them to regulate the social media giant after she leaked reams of internal research which detailed how Facebook knew its sites were potentially harmful to young people’s mental health.

3. #CORPORATION TAX: No decision has yet been taken on whether Ireland will sign up to the international agreement on a minimum global tax for multinationals, the government has said.

4. #MICA REDRESS: The government has said the support package being prepared for families affected by the mica crisis will be “one of the largest ever” but is “unlikely” to be ready before the Budget.

5. #CORK: Gardaí are investigating after an 18-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and lost some teeth after he was attacked by a man allegedly wielding a hammer in an incident at Bishopstown in Cork city.

